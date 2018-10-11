LUMINOUS WITCHES Is The New Anime Series From WORLD WITCHES

According to Moca-news, the new anime series in the parent story of Strike Witches, is titled Luminous Witches and is launching in 2021. The new series has no information other than the following cast and staff members. Mai Narumi as Virginia Robertson, Minako Hosokawa as Inori Shibuya and Ami Aimoto as Lyudmila Andreyevna Ruslanova.



Shouji Saeki is both directing and in series composition, he is the only staff member revealed in this project. The parent story, Strike Witches, aired from July 4, 2008 to September 19, 2008 and has 12 episodes. GDH, Kadokawa Shoten, KlockWorx and NTT Docomo produce the film while Funimation has the English license. Studio Gonzo animated it.



The manga series that inspired this anime published from January 26, 2008 to November 26, 2008 and has 2 volumes with 11 chapters. Humikane Shimada wrote the story and Yuuki Tanaka drew the art. Comp Ace serialized it. As soon as more information on the new anime series comes out, we will let you know.