LUPIN III: THE FIRST Reveals Brand New Clip For CG Movie

Lupin III released its first clip to their upcoming CG film Lupin III: The First. Hit the jump to check out the brand new footage for the new movie!

Looks like Lupin III is coming to a brand new version of animation, in its first full length CG film, Lupin III: The First. The film tells the story of Lupin and a woman stealing an item so valuable, that even the original Lupin couldn't steal it. With this brand new film came a brand new clip that shows off an awesome car chase! Make sure to check out the brand new clip!







One exciting thing about the series was that even though Lupin III creator, Monkey Punch, passed away this year, a message was posted from him that says how excited he was about this exciting new direction for the series. Enjoyed the new footage? Excited for the new film? Make sure to share your thoughts in the usual spot! The new 3D CG film, Lupin III: The First, releases in Japan on December 6th!

