MADE IN ABYSS: JOURNEY'S DAWN Reveals First Trailer

Made in Abyss is getting a US release and with that a brand new English dubbed trailer has been released. Hit the jump to check it out!

Sentai Filmworks, Kadokawa Pictures and Fathom Events have teamed up to bring the first anime compilation film, Made in Abyss: Journey's Dawn, to US screens. This limited time event is planning to it the West in March. An English dubbed trailer has been released for the the event and can be seen below!







March 20th will be the first screening in a subtitled format while March 25th will show the English dub. The showing will feature some behind the scenes footage and a few featurettes on how the film even mirrors fairy tales. Tickets for the event are available now! Excited for the film? Plan on seeing it? Share your thoughts in the comments!

