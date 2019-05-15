MADE IN ABYSS: Second Compilation Film Gets Official US Release Date
The first Made in Abyss compilation film went over as a huge success in both the west and Japan that its sequel, Made In Abyss: Wandering Twilight, will also has a US release thanks to Sentai Filmworks! The premier for the film will be on May 17th in Rosemont, IL at the Hyatt Regency O'Hare and Donald E. Stephens Convention Center; where the director, Music producer and composer will hold a live Q&A panel ahead of the nationwide release.
After the praise from the first Made In Abyss film, the sequel has gotten an official US release date! Hit the jump to find out when to see the film!
With the regular release, expect a behind the scenes video that includes interviews with the cast and crew, during the screening. Excited for the upcoming sequel? Share your thoughts in the usual spot! Made in Abyss: Wandering Twilight releases in the US on May 27th!
