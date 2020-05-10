MAESETSU! OPENING ACT: A Hilarious New Promo Has Released That Gives A Look At The Story

Of all of the performing arts, comedy is one of the most fluid and ever-changing. What makes something funny, typically that answers is a matter of opinion, but for a comedian, it is an essential question as to its the one thing that can make or break a career.

Maesetsu! Opening Act is a brand new anime that gives a glimpse into what it's like for young comedians trying to break into the industry. Played for laughs, the show follows a group of college age girls who juggle trying to achieve their dreams while holding down a job.

The anime recently premiered in Japan, but as a fun way to get fans excited for the show, the creators released a promo video that spoofs a highly successful franchise, in an effort to give viewers a rundown of the plot.

The new series seems to be a hit for fans of anime and comedy, and that's great to hear because that could mean more episodes in the future!





The project centers on four 19-year-old girls at the height of their youth, attempting to achieve their dreams of becoming comedians even as they struggle gallantly.



Maesetsu! Opening Act is airing now, in Japan!