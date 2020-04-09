MAESETSU! OPENING ACT: Release Date Announced Along With New Trailer For The Comedy Series

For viewers who are looking for a light hearted comedy series, look no further than Maesetsu! Opening Act which has just released a new trailer and release date! Hit the jump to check it out!

The business of comedy is a hard one to break into; the business of stand-up comedy, however, is nearly impossible! But that won't stop eight young girls from creating four stand-up comedy duos to try and achieve their dreams.

Maesetsu! Opening Act is a light-hearted series that brings the stresses of trying to get into the comedy business and mixes it with a much more humorous light. The new anime has been in the works for some time, and it is looking like the show will be seeing the light of day this Fall!

With a stellar crew that consists of director Yuu Nobuta and the animation studios Studio Gokumi and AXsiZ, the series looks both crisp and dreamy in its execution. To further prove that point, a trailer was released that shows off some new footage while confirming an early October release.

This past year has proven that humor is needed now more than ever, and this new show looks ready to deliver! Make sure to check out the new trailer below, and we would love to hear your thoughts in the comments!





This group of girls want nothing more than to work in the entertainment industry as professional comedians. The world may not know their names yet, but they’re ready to prove they have what it takes to make everyone laugh!



Maesetsu! Opening Act premieres in Japan on October 4th and will stream on Funimation!