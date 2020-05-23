MAJOR 2ND: New Episode Airing After COVID-19 Delay

Baseball anime, Major 2nd, is having its return after a delay due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Hit the jump to learn more on when to tune in!

Takuya Mitsuda's Major 2nd is the sequel manga to the original Major series. The original series began in 1994 and almost ran for 20 years; until its end in 2010. From that point on, Mitsuda had not touched the series. However, in 2015, he returned to the franchise to release Major 2nd; in the pages of Weekly Shonen Sunday. The sequel told the story of Shigeno Daigo (son to the original series' protagonist) and Sato Hikaru, two son's of famous baseball players who decide to chase their dreams of going pro as well.

The manga series was such a success that a commercial was released in 2015. Not long after that, an anime series was greenlit! The series was developed by OLM and was directed by Ayumu Watanabe and released its first season in 2018 and is now stremaing on Crunchyroll. With the rousing success of the first season, a second was not far behind. With the original staff and voice actors returning, the second season of Major 2nd premiered this past April.

As Major 2nd premiered, the COVID-19 pandemic began to spread throughout the world and caused many countries to have to go on a pause to wait out the virus; this included Japan. because of this many creative projects were put on hold including anime, stage plays, films and conventions. Sadly Major 2nd was another one of those series. With its delay announced at the end of April, there was no official word of a return, until now. Accordinng to the anime's official Twitter, the Major 2nd anime is set to return with its fifth episode at the end of May!





Excited for the new release date? Catching up on the latest season? We would love to hear your thoughts in the usual spot! New episodes of Major 2nd are set to return on May 30th!