 MAYBE IN ABYSS: DAWN OF THE DEEP SOUL Reveals 1st Trailer
The film sequel to the Made In Abyss series has revealed its first trailer. Hit the jump to check out the brand new footage to Made in Abyss: Dawn of the Deep Soul.

marvelfreek94 | 11/20/2019
Filed Under: "Other" Source: www.crunchyroll.com
After the hit anime series, Made in Abyss has a brand new sequel film coming out! The latest film is titled Made in Abyss: Dawn of the Soul and has series director Masayuki Kojima returning to help the film. Recently, the first trailer to the film was released. Make sure to check it out below!



Excited for the new film? Share your thoughts in the usual spot! The film will be screening on 42 screens, in Japan on January 17th, 2020!
