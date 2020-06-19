MY TEEN ROMANTIC COMEDY SNAFU CLIMAX: New Character Video Released For Yui

Its time for another character trailer for My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU Climax , with the spotlight on another student named Yui! Hit the jump to see the new footage of the show and character!

Beginning almost ten years ago, Wataru Watari's light novel series My Youth Romantic Comedy is Wrong, As I Expected told the story of a cynical young man who wrote a paper in high school that concerned his teacher so much, he was forced to go to a service club to help his attitude. In this club, he begins to make new friends and even learns to open his heart.

The light novels were a massive success, ending just last year, and branched off to create an equally successful anime series titled My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU. That first season went on to create two more seasons later on.

The second season of the anime My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU Too! was released with similar success. The show was even able to stream, along with the first season, on streaming services such as Crunchyroll.

With more story left to tell, the third and final season, My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU Climax, was fast-tracked for a release. The new season has been working hard to get fans excited for the last season, even releasing character trailers like the one for Yui Yuigahama!

Yui is a fan favorite of the series and is always a delight to see on the small screen. Make sure to check out the new trailer below, and don't forget to share your thoughts in the usual spot!

Hachiman Hikigaya is a cynic. "Youth" is a crock, he believes--a sucker's game, an illusion woven from failure and hypocrisy. But when he turns in an essay for a school assignment espousing this view, he's sentenced to work in the Service Club, an organization dedicated to helping students with problems in their lives! How will Hachiman the Cynic cope with a job that requires--gasp!--optimism?

My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU Climax is premiering, in Japan, on July 9th!