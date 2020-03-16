New Stills Released From Netflix's Upcoming GHOST IN THE SHELL: SAC_2045 Anime Series
Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 is an upcoming anime series that's a part of Netflix's forthcoming anime banner — that also includes Transformers: War for Cybertron Trilogy: Siege.
Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 comes to Netflix in April 2020. The streaming service has shared some official, new stills from the upcoming anime series. Check 'em out...
Shinji Aramaki (Appleseed) and Kenji Kamiyama (Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone) direct while Ilya Kuvshinov handles character design — and Netflix produces. It's based on the manga by Shirow Masamune which also inspired the 1995 anime film Ghost in the Shell (as well as the 2017 movie of the same name that we prefer to ignore).
Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 will premiere on Netflix in April 2020 (via Toonado) but the streaming service hasn't yet announced an exact release date. However, they have released some official, new stills which feature the likes of both Major and Batou.
You can check those out below (via @NXOnNetflix):
In the year 2045, the world has entered a systematic “Sustainable War.” Hired as a mercenary unit, the former members of Japan’s elite Section 9 are faced with the sudden appearance of “Post-Human,” a being with tremendous intelligence and physical capabilities.
