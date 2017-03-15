NEW THE LEGEND OF ZELDA: THE BREATH OF THE WILD: Go Behind The Scenes With Three Making-Of Videos!
There is no doubt when people say that The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild has been a smash hit for Nintendo, especially when it bolstered the line-up for the launch of the Nintendo Switch. While many fans are having a heyday with the open world concept introduced in the game, Nintendo of America has decided to give everyone a peak behind the curtains to see exactly what it took to make the game.
Nintendo of America released an in depth look at The Legend of Zelda: The Breath Of Wild in three new making-of videos! Hit the jump and check them out!
Take a peak at the amazing world of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild below and be sure to let us know what you think of the game so far in the comment section!
About The Legend of Zelda: The Breath of the Wild:
The Hero, the Princess, and the Champions attempted to stop the evil, but ultimately failed. The Calamity Ganon had turned the Guardians and Divine Beasts against the kingdom of Hyrule, causing it to collapse. The Hero was gravely wounded and taken to the Shrine of Resurrection.
