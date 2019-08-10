Next Crunchyroll Movie Night To Show KONOSUBA - GOD'S BLESSING ON THIS WONDERFUL WORLD! - LEGEND OF CRIMSON
Konosuba - God's Blessing on This Wonderful World! - Legend of Crimson is the continuation of the fantastic story which began in the anime of the same name (minus the Crimson Legend, of course). The series has seen an RPG video game adaptation as well so it comes as no surprise that Crunchyroll and Fathom Events would want to make this popular anime series a part of their popular "Movie Night" events.
That's right! Kazuma, Aqua, Megumin, and Darkness are headed to a big screen near you! Read on for more about what to expect from the big screen adventure next month!
The movie will be shown on two days - November 12th and 14th - in over 600 theaters and is to be accompanied with English subtitles. Beyond that, the event will also include exlusive video interviews of Jun Fukushima and Rie Takahashi, the Japanese voice actors for both Kazuma and Megumin respectively which will allow fans an inside look at the new film.
Tickets can be purchased for the 12th now at fathomevents.com and on the 18th of this month tickets will also be available for the second showing as well.
Will you be heading out to the theaters for this one? Check out the trailer and synopsis for Konosuba - God's Blessing on This Wonderful World! - Legend of Crimson below!
Konosuba - God's Blessing on This Wonderful World! - Legend of Crimson will be playing in select theaters on Tuesday and Thursday November 12th and 14th at 7:00 local time. Will you be watching?
A video game-loving shut-in, Satou Kazuma’s life should’ve ended when he was hit by a truck, but through a twist of fate, he ends up reincarnating in another world--and dragging the troublemaking goddess, Aqua, the wildly dorky mage, Megumin, and the unrelentingly delusional lady knight, Darkness, with him. Now, the Crimson Demon village that Megumin and Yunyun are from is facing a threat that could mean its ending. Kazuma and his gang follow Yunyun, who returns to the Crimson Demon village intent on saving it... when they are faced with their greatest threat yet! What will become of the unremarkable adventurer Kazuma’s life in another world?!
