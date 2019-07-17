NI NO KUNI: Clip Released From The New Film Showing An Airship Sequence

Ni no Kuni's latest film, based on the hit game, is releasing a brand new clip. Hit the jump to check out what is in store for the film!

When Level 5 released the original Ni no Kuni, in 2010, no one could have expected that 9 years later, a film of the same name would be released. Now that fantasy has become a reality, thanks to visionary director Yoshiyuki Momose (Legend Of the Galactic Heroes) and composer Joe Hisaishi (Spirited Away). Warner Bros. Japan and Level 5 will be working together to bring Ni no Kuni to the big screen. A new trailer has been released online, showcasing a beautiful airship scene, featuring characters Yu and Asha. Hit the jump to check it out!







Excited for the new film? Share your thoughts in the comments! Ni no Kuni releases, in Japan, on August 23rd!

DISCLAIMER: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... : AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

DISCLAIMER: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our [LESS] : AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct . CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE