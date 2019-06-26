NI NO KUNI: Trailer For Upcoming Film Reveals New Footage And Theme

Ni No Kuni is getting a new, original, animated film! Hit the jump to see the stellar new trailer and listen to the brand new theme song!

Warner Bros. Japan and Level 5's Ni no Kuni is getting an all-new, original, anime film, based on the video game series of the same name, that will feature three friends who have the ability to travel to the alternate reality world of Ni no Kuni; but when one of the friends is in danger,it is up to the two of them to make the "ultimate choice". A brand new trailer for the movie was released that features the film's theme song; "MOIL" by Keina Suda. Make sure to check it out below!







The film is set to have a stellar crew behind it, with a composer, Joe Hisaishi,who has worked on such Studio Ghibli hits as Spirited Away, The CEO of Level 5, Akihiro Hino, overseeing the script, and many others, the film is set to be a huge hit! Excited for the film? We would love to hear your thoughts. Ni no Kuni premiers on August 23rd, in Japan!

