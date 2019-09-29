NO GUNS LIFE: New Trailer Revealed For The Upcoming Anime

Life is hard when your head is a gun. Hit the jump to see how that pans out in the latest promo for the No Guns Life anime series!

When a man awakens with his head replaced as a revolver, things get a lot more confusing and intense within the story of Tasuku Karasuma's No Guns Life series. Recently, a new promo was revealed for he upcoming anime series and even featurs the ending theme. Make sure to check it out below!







Excited for the new series? Make sure to share your thoughts in the usual spot! No Guns Life premiers, in Japan on October 10, 11, and 13th on various channels!

DISCLAIMER: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... : AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

DISCLAIMER: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our [LESS] : AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct . CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE