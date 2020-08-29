NOBLESSE: A Brand New Teaser Has Been Released For The New Crunchyroll Original

The hit manhwa series Noblesse is coming to Crunchyroll this fall! Hit the jump to check out the brand new teaser for the upcoming supernatural anime!

Recently, the streaming service, Crunchyroll has been making significant strides in its original series, even bringing the hit stories that come from Korean manhwa and bringing it to the forefront of the public eye. From Tower of God to The God of High School, the medium has grown worldwide as one of the premier countries in storytelling.

With no signs of stopping, Crunchyroll is continuing to bring more original programming that is both completely new ideas and based on manhwa books. One of the most recent upcoming inclusions to the streaming service is the supernatural action series, Noblesse.

Created by Jeho Son and Kwangsu Lee in 2014, the series out a new twist on the fish out of water, high school student story by adding some unique and gothic element. A recent teaser video was released on the series' official Twitter that reveals some incredible new footage of the upcoming show.

With the release coming in just over a month, now is the best time to start learning about the new series! Make sure to check out the new video below, and don't forget to share your thoughts in the comments!

Raizel awakens from his 820-year slumber. He holds the special title of Noblesse , a pure-blooded Noble and protector of all other Nobles. In an attempt to protect Raizel, his servant Frankenstein enrolls him at Ye Ran High School, where Raizel learns the simple and quotidian routines of the human world through his classmates.

However, the Union, a secret society plotting to take over the world, dispatches modified humans and gradually encroaches on Raizel's life, causing him to wield his mighty power to protect those around him…

After 820 years of intrigue, the secrets behind his slumber are finally revealed, and Raizel's absolute protection as the Noblesse begins!



Noblesse will be coming to Crunchyroll this October!