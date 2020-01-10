NOBLESSE: An Awesome New Trailer Is Streaming Ahead Of Its October Premiere

With its premiere less than ten days away, a brand new trailer for the Crunchyroll Original Noblesse has begun streaming. Hit the jump to check out the action-packed footage!

Its almost time for the release of the highly anticipated Crunchyroll Original Noblesse! Based on the Jeho Son and Kwangsu Lee manhwa series released in 2014 on WEBTOONS, the series follows a young noble who must learn the ways of modern life while attending high school, following an almost 1,000-year slumber.

The manhwa has been a huge hit on WEBTOONS and has even had a previous attempt in animation with Noblesse: Awakening. However, this new Crunchyroll Original plans to pull out all the stops and give the best adaption of the series yet.

Recently, a brand new trailer has been released featuring a ton of new footage, including some amazing action! The new trailer should put to rest any concerns that fans may have while also piquing the curiosity of newcomers.

With Halloween coming, now is the best time to get into another frightfully good show. Make sure to check out the new trailer, and don't forget to share your thoughts in the comments!





Raizel awakens from his 820-year slumber.

He holds the special title of Noblesse, a pure-blooded Noble and protector of all other Nobles. In an attempt to protect Raizel, his servant Frankenstein enrolls him at Ye Ran High School, where Raizel learns the simple and quotidian routines of the human world through his classmates.

However, the Union, a secret society plotting to take over the world, dispatches modified humans and gradually encroaches on Raizel's life, causing him to wield his mighty power to protect those around him…

After 820 years of intrigue, the secrets behind his slumber are finally revealed, and Raizel's absolute protection as the Noblesse begins!



Noblesse will begin streaming on Crunchyroll on October 6th!