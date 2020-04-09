ONYX EQUINOX: A New Trailer And Some Cast Reveals Have Been Made For The New Series

The newest Crunchyroll Original, Onyx Equinox has released a brand new trailer and unveiled some of the cast. Hit the jump to learn more and to see the new footage!

With the Virtual Crunchyroll Expo (V-CRX) officially kickstarting today, there is already a truckload of exciting news coming out of the biggest anime streaming service in the world! One of the many Crunchyroll Original series coming to the service will be the action-packed adventure series, Onyx Equinox.

As the panels for the series get ready to begin streaming, some brand new updates are coming for the new series; one of the first is the full cast announcements that include multiple talented actors, including the show's creator! As of now, the cast consists of Olivia Brown, Alejandro Vargas-Lugo, Carolina Ravassa, Patrick Pedrazza, Juan Arturo Maldonado, Kimberly Woods, Sofia Alexander, Arin Hanson, Castulo Guerra, Zeus Mendoza, and Fayna Sanchez. Respectively, these talented voices will be bringing to life the characters, Izel, Yaotl, Zyanya, Yun, K’in, Xanastaku, Nelli, K’i’ik, and Meque (All voiced by Alexander), Tezcatlipoca, Mictlantecuhtli, Quetzalcoatl, and The Healer.

A new trailer was released, as well, that shows most of the main cast in action, while giving a beautifully animated story synopsis. There will also be panels for the show during the V-CRX, with the first happening at 12 PM EST called Crunchyroll Originals Presents: Making of Onyx Equinox, which will feature the series creator and other staff members. Saturday will feature the panel Crunchyroll Originals Presents: Mesoamerica Animated: Onyx Equinox with Sofia E. Alexander, at 12:45 PM and will be an all Spanish panel headed by Alexander. Sunday will then feature the third panel, Mesoamerican Gods: Mythology in Onyx Equinox, at 2:45 PM PST with Alexander and Anthropologist Dr. Kirby Elizabeth Farah!

While the series will not premiere until later this winter, it will be bringing a ton of momentum with it. Make sure to check out the new trailer below, and don't forget to share your thoughts in the comments below!





“Onyx Equinox” follows a young Aztec boy named Izel who is saved from death by the gods and is chosen to act as ‘humanity’s champion,’ forced to discard his apathy toward his fellow man and prove humanity’s potential on a journey that will take him across ancient Mesoamerica.



Onyx Equinox will premiere on Crunchyroll on November 21st!