ONYX EQUINOX: First Trailer Revealed For The Upcoming Crunchyroll Original

Another new Crunchyroll original is on its way! Hit the jump to check out the first full trailer to Onyx Equinox . The third entry in the streaming service's new slate of original series!

This past year, the streaming service, Crunchyroll, has made leaps and strides in their original content. What started with a trailer showing off what is to come in the next few years has, so far, been hit after hit with exciting trailers and announcements.

The first premiere in this line up was a series called Tower of God. The series was adapted from a Korean comic and, at just over ten episodes, has already had casting announcements for its English dub! The next release in the line up comes this July with The God of High School. Another series based on a Korean series, the high energy action anime, is already getting fans excited for the premiere.

The latest in the line up is an entirely original concept, created by Sofia Alexander, called Onyx Equinox. The series tells the story of a young boy from the Aztec civilization who is appointed by the gods to be humanity's savior. However, this responsibility does not come lightly.

A new key visual and trailer that has released really show off the talents of Crunchyroll Studios, and what they have to offer, as they bring this mesoamerican adventure to life. While no official release date has been set, there's no doubt this series will be another successful entry in Crunchyroll's vast library of anime, upon release.

With a new type of world to be explored for anime, in Onyx Equinox, this series will be a definite standout. Make sure to check out the new trailer, and don't forget to share your thoughts in the comments!









“Onyx Equinox” follows a young Aztec boy named Izel who is saved from death by the gods and is chosen to act as ‘humanity’s champion,’ forced to discard his apathy toward his fellow man and prove humanity’s potential.

Onyx Equinox is coming to Crunchyroll soon!