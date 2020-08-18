OUR LAST CRUSADE OR THE RISE OF A NEW WORLD: More Cast Members Revealed For New Series

Even more new cast members have been revealed for Our Last Crusade or the Rise of a New World anime that is coming soon. Hit the jump to see who has joined the crew!

Since 2017, creators Kei Sazane and Ao Nekonabe have been working hard on the fantasy world of Our Last Crusade or the Rise of a New World. The series tells the story of two people on opposing sides of a war who become taken by one another and must now wrestle their feelings with their duties.

Still, in publication, the light novel series has released seven volumes so far, but since the series is still so new, more stories will more than likely be told. Most recently, the series has been greenlit for an anime that is set to release later this year on Funimation.

While the series has already announced a good amount of the cast and crew, there are still multiple surprises left before its fall release. One of the latest additions to the series has been Ayana Taketatsu as Risya In Empire and Jun Kasama as "Nameless." While not much more is known about the characters, there will no doubt be more about them explored later in the series.

A great war has raged for years between the scientifically advanced Empire and Nebulis, the realm of magical girls—until the youngest knight ever to receive the title of the Empire's strongest meets the princess of the rival nation. Though they are sworn enemies, the knight is taken by her beauty and dignity, and the princess is moved by his strength and way of life. Will the fighting between them ever be allowed to end?



Our Last Crusade or the Rise of a New World will premiere in October!