 PERSONA 5 THE ANIMATION: STARS AND OUR Anime Special Airing On Crunchyroll
A brand new Persona: The Animation special has been released and is already being streamed on Crunchyroll! Hit the jump to learn more!

marvelfreek94 | 3/23/2019
Filed Under: "Other" Source: www.animenewsnetwork.com
In a brief bit of news coming out of the Persona camp, Persona 5: The Animation has released a brand new 50 minute special titled, Stars and Ours, this past week. This marks the secind  TV special that the series has had since its release last year and due to the success the newest special will be streaming on Crunchyroll! Coming from the hit video game, Persona 5: The Animation has really found its footing in the animation department with its two specials and multitudes of upcoming home video releases.



Excited to check out the special? Share your thoughts in the comments! Persona 5: The Animation Stars and Ours, will be streaming on Crunchyroll! 
