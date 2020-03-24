PRINCESS CONNECT! RE:DIVE Unveils 2nd Promo For Anime Series

It looks like another smartphone game will be getting the anime treatment this year. The most recent announcement comes from Cygames' Princess Connect! smartphone game, that released in 2018. The anime, titled Princess Connect! Re:Dive, tells the story of the protagonist as he wakes up in a fantasy land, with no memories, and meets girls who will help him shed light on a mystery surrounding the land.



Recently, a new promo was released for the series that shows off even more footage of shenanigans and adventure. The new promo also gives fans a release date to look forward to! Make sure to check out the new footage below!







Excited for the new series? Interested in trying the mobile game? Make sure to share your thoughts in the usual spot! Princess Connect! Re:Dive releases, in Japan, on April 6th!