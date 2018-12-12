RAINY COCOA: SIDE G Anime Series Reveals Promotional video

Studio EMT's upcoming fifth season of the slice of life comedy anime series, Rainy Cocoa , has shared its first promotional video. Here is more information on the series.

The official Rainy Cocoa YouTube channel has uploaded a new 39 second promotional video for the upcoming slice of life comedy series. This trailer for the fifth season shows new footage, introduces the characters in the show, and previews the animation style it is taking.



The first season of the series aired from April 5, 2015 to June 21, 2015 and has 12 episodes in total. The same studio has animated all the seasons, EMT Squared. It is coming back for the animation of the fifth season. Funimation holds the North American license.



The manga series that inspired this anime series is published by IAM and has been running since May 2013 with 4 volumes out right now. The manga is available in both English and Japanese, readers can switch between those languages for text and audio.