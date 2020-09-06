SACHIBATO! PRESIDENT, IT'S TIME FOR BATTLE!: 11th Episode Of Anime Will Have A One Week Delay

The hit strategy role-playing game turned anime Sachibato! President, It's Time for Battle! has been forced to delay its penultimate episode. Hit the jump to learn more about when to see the new episode!

Sachibato! President, It's Time for Battle is a strategy RPG that released for smartphones, last year. The premise tells the story of portals that open up from other dimensions. With the player as acting president of an exploration company, it is up to them to hire and train explorers to search the worlds beyond the portals.

Like most smartphone games, aside from a few in-game purchases, the game is free to play. The strategy game has been so successful that it was not long before the announcement came that an anime was in the works. The series premiered this past April.

The anime was developed over at C2C and has been directed by Hiroki Ikeshita. The series also took on Yu-Yu Hakusho character designer Keisuke Watanabe, to handle the designs of the series. The anime is only running for 12 episodes and, as of now, has released ten.

In recent news, due to "circumstances with production progress," the anime has to delay its 11th episode by about a week. The episode was initially supposed to release the episode on June 14th; however, due to the delay, a rerun of the last episode will take its place. As of now, Funimation is streaming the series as it airs.

Thankfully, there will not be a very long wait, and this also gives viewers a chance to catch up on any episodes missed. Make sure to share your thoughts on the delay in the comments!





The isekai (alternate-world) strategy role-playing game is set in a world where dimensional gates suddenly appeared in the skies, opening portals to countless dungeons. The story imagines if the player is a company president who employs adventurers to take on dungeons filled with monsters for the treasures that lie within. The player "recruits" or trains fighters, mages, knights, hunters, rogues, and other classes of employees, and then dispatches the employees into battles.



Sachibato! President, It's Time for Battle will release its penultimate episode on June 21st!