SAINT SEIYA: SAINTIA SHOU Anime Series Reveals Additional Cast Members
The official Saint Seiay website has shared three new voice cast members joining the project. The voice actors and their roles are: Suzuko Mimori as Ursa Minor Xiaoling, Yukiko Morishita as Katya de Northern Crown and Ayana Taketatsu as Cassiopeia Erda. Here are the main voice actors: Inori Minase as Saori Kido, Aina Suzuki as Shouko Equuleus and Megumi Nakajima as Mii Dolphin.
Studio Toei Animation's upcoming action adventure seinen anime series, Saint Seiya: Saintia Shou, has revealed new voice cast members. Here is more information.
The series will premiere on ANIMAX on PlayStation, a Japanese satellite network that broadcasts anime. Simply put, it is a program that lets PlayStation users watch anime in the biggest 24-hour network specialized in this media format. The reason it is only available for PS users is that ANIMAX is a subsidiary of Sony Pictures Entertainment (owners of PlayStation) and AK Holdings.
Saint Seiya: Saintia Shou has no staff listed as of right now but has its theme songs available. The opening theme is The Beautiful Brave by Shouko, Kyouko, Ichimichi, Saori Kido and Mii. The ending theme is Hohoemi no Resonance by Shouko and Kyouko. Toei Animation is the studio developing this series.
