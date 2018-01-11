SAINT SEIYA: SAINTIA SHOU Anime Series Reveals Additional Cast Members

The official Saint Seiay website has shared three new voice cast members joining the project. The voice actors and their roles are: Suzuko Mimori as Ursa Minor Xiaoling, Yukiko Morishita as Katya de Northern Crown and Ayana Taketatsu as Cassiopeia Erda. Here are the main voice actors: Inori Minase as Saori Kido, Aina Suzuki as Shouko Equuleus and Megumi Nakajima as Mii Dolphin.

The series will premiere on ANIMAX on PlayStation, a Japanese satellite network that broadcasts anime. Simply put, it is a program that lets PlayStation users watch anime in the biggest 24-hour network specialized in this media format. The reason it is only available for PS users is that ANIMAX is a subsidiary of Sony Pictures Entertainment (owners of PlayStation) and AK Holdings.