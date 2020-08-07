SEITOKAI YAKUINDOMO: Second Film In The Series Has Revealed Updated Release Window

The next film in the Seitokai Yakuindomo series has revealed the updated release date, after its delay due to COVID-19. Make sure to check out the recent updates after the jump!

Since 2007, Tozen Ujiie launched the series Seitokai Yakuindomo in the pages of Kodansha's Magazine Special and Weekly Shonen Magazine. The series is still in publication, with 188 volumes released so far.

The manga was a massive hit when it began to publish and ended up spawning an anime, which released in 2010. From there, multiple OVAs were released over the years that lead to the first film in the brand new theatrical series.

Since all of the animated features are released by the studio GoHands, the series has a fantastic sense of consistency in its animation. That trend continues to the net film in the series, Gekijoban Seitokai Yakuindomo 2.

Initially, the film was meant to release this July, but as the COVID-19 pandemic began to spread, the film was delayed to a previously unknown release date. Thankfully, the movie's official website has announced that the film will be releasing at the beginning of next year!

While the wait may be much longer, fans will, at least, be able to enjoy the film without the fear of the current pandemic. Make sure to share your thoughts on the new release date in the usual spot!





Seitokai Yakuin Domo centers around Ōsai Academy, a former all-girls private high school that was integrated to include boys. The student body is split between 524 girls and 28 boys. Takatoshi Tsuda is pushed into becoming the vice president of the student council, where he is the lone male member surrounded by girls.



Gekijoban Seitokai Yakuindomo 2 is coming to theaters, in Japan, in January 2021!