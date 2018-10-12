SENKI ZESSHOU SYMPHOGEAR XV Anime Series Has Been Delayed
The official symphogear-axz website has announced that the upcoming music sci-fi anime series, Senki Zesshou Symphogear XV, has been delayed from its original date of April 2019 to July 2019. The series gets a three-month delay due to betterment of production. The site states that it strives to deliver better work and apologizes for fans waiting for the original broadcast schedule.
Studio Satelight's upcoming action music sci-fi anime series, Senki Zesshou Symphogear XV, has been delayed from its original date. Here are the details.
XV is the fifth series of Senki Zesshou Symphogear. It serves as a sequel to Symphogear AXZ which aired from July 2, 2017 to October 1, 2017. Both of these projects use the same cast but the staff for the new series, XV, has not been listed yet.
Katsumi Ono directed AXZ, Satoshi Motoyama was the sound director and the producers were the following: Memory-Tech, Bushiroad, MAGES., King Records and Kinyosha. This series had 13 episodes and are original source materials, they don't adapt any other story.
Senki Zesshou Symphogear XV is out on July 2019
