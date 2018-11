Sentai Filmworks Has A Huge Blu-ray Sale In Best Buy And Amazon

has several Sentai Filmworks-licensed titles for sale right now. The two stores participating in this sale are Best Buy and Amazon. These deals include the top deals when it comes to slashing off prices. If you are a fan or collector of Blu-rays, you should check these out.Some titles included in the sale are: Trinity Seven, No Game, No Life Zero, Seven Heavenly Virtues: Complete Edition, Food Wars! Season 1, Akame ga KILL!: Collection 1, Majikoi Oh! Samurai Girls: Complete Collection and The Labyrinth of Grisaia / The Eden of Grisaia. There are a bunch more titles in the complete list.Sentai was founded 10 years ago, 2008 by John Ledford and is located in Houston, Texas. Some of the top anime that have been licensed by it are: Clannad, Highschool of the Dead, Parasyte -the maxim-, Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? and Akame ga Kill.