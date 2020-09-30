SHADOWVERSE: The Show's Theme Songs Have Been Revealed In A New Video

A brand new video for the new season of Shadowverse has released and shows off some of the new theme songs. Hit the jump to check out the new footage and tunes!

Based on the card battle game from Cygames inc. of the same name, the Shadowverse anime is a very meta take on the mobile game turned anime premise. Set with a completely original cast and story, the show centers around a young man who finds a phone that allows him to play the mobile game Shadowverse; however the stakes are exponentially raised.

The series' spring premeire was a smart move as fans have been enjoying the show from around the world, thanks to simultaneous streaming from Crunchyroll. As the year progresses, the show is changing and adapting with new problems and plot threads and of course new seasons; this typically means that some new themes are on the way!

A new promo video has released that plays the show's new themes, the opening "Shinsekai" (New World) by FLOW and the ending theme "Kokoro Darenimo" (Heart to Everyone) by Game Jikkyōsha Wakuwaku Band. There is also a ton of new footage for the show's coming episodes in the "new season".

There is still a lot left to uncover with the new episodes of Shadowverse! We would love to hear your thoughts on teh video and themes in the comments below!





The anime centers on Hiiro Ryūgasaki, a student at Tensei Academy. Through a strange incident, Hiiro obtains a mysterious smartphone. The smartphone has installed the popular digital card game " Shadowverse ." Through the game Hiiro meets rivals, participates in tournaments, and forms bonds with others.



Shadowverse will release its new season in Japan and Crunchyroll (as it airs) on October 6th!