SHIKIZAKURA: Reveals New Promo Video For Upcoming Series

In 2021, Shikizakura will be coming to the small screen, in Japan. Until then, a brand new promo video has been released. Check it out after the jump!

Chukyo TV and Sublimation have a show in development titled, Shikizakura. The series is being described as a "near future science fiction drama", that is actually an original idea from these production companies. The anime's release date is still over a year away, but the marketing has actually started picking up as early as this week; with a brand new promo of the series that can be seen below!







While not much more to the series has been released, cast and crew announcements had also come through for the series, with the promise of more to come in the future. Excited for the new series? Make sure to share your thoughts in the comments below! Shikizakura will be releasing in 2021!

