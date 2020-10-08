SHIRO, THE GIANT, AND THE CASTLE OF ICE: New Anime Shorts Officially Released

Following a delay due to COVID-19, anime series Shiro, the Giant, and the Castle of Ice has finally started to release its shorts. Hit the jump to check out a brand new promo for the series!

Since earlier this year, the COVID-19 pandemic has drastically slowed down multiple productions across the globe, both economically and in the entertainment industry. Since March, various companies and studios have been forced to delay their projects to dates as late as 2021!

One of the projects that had been forced into a delay was the anime short series Shiro, the Giant, and the Castle of Ice. The new show, developed by TriF Studio, follows a group of children who encounter a strange little creature that changes their lives.

Initially slated for a May release, the show was forced to delay to the recent pandemic until a then undisclosed date. However, it appears that Sae Okamoto's new series was able to release its first episode on NCC Nagasaki Cultural Broadcasting's Youtube channel!

While the next three episodes will not release until the fall of this year, it is nice to get a taste of what's in store for the future! Make sure to check out the new promo below, and don't forget to share your thoughts in the comments below!





The story is set in Nagasaki prefecture in Minami Shimabara city, the fabled origin of the Shimabara Rebellion that sent shockwaves through all of Japan in the early Edo period. It is also where a third-year junior high school student named Shirō spends his days with his school friends.

One summer day, Shirō's older childhood friend Akane returns to Minami Shimabara from Tokyo. Shirō and Akane take a stroll around Minami Shimabara with another longtime friend, Tokiya. While these friends are dealing with nostalgia and more complex feelings, a mysterious creature named Goron suddenly appears before them. This encounter with a mere little creature causes great events to unfold once more in this city ….



Shiro, the Giant, and the Castle of Ice has released its first episode, with more on its way!