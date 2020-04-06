SHIROBAKO: New Event For The Anime Shows Fans How Its Made

Shirobako has a brand new event coming to Japan, to teach fans what its like to make a manga or anime. Hit the jump to learn more about the event!

Released in 2014, in the pages of Dengeki Daioh, writer Kenji Sugihara and Musashino Animation created Shirabako. The meta and feel good series told the story of Aoi Miyamori and her four friends, all with a dream to create their own anime. After graduating high school, Aoi and her friends all work in various aspects of the anime and manga industry, at a company called Musashino Animation. Through the series fans, were able to see the trials, tribulations and day to day routines of creators in the industry.

The anime was such a hit, that an an anime was later greenlit and premiered in the same year, through P.A. Works. Once the series really took off, a novel was released, in 2015, by Shueisha and an OVA, as well. This year, in fact, a brand new film was released that featured all of the original cast and crew returning! The series has been a major influence on young creators and never seems to stop teaching to anyone who reads the story.

In an effort to continue to broaden the minds of fans of the series, Japan is holding a new event, subtitled, "Learn To Make Anime With Shirobako". The exhibition will feature materials from the anime and recently release film with sections for people to learn how anime is made. The event will also feature a tie-in app to immerse the guests even more and see messages from cast and crew. The event is going to be held at the SKIP City business and events center, in Saitama, a center to help grow the audio and visual industries.





The Shirobako event is set start from June 20th to September 6th. With TV materials releasing on August 2nd and Film materials on August 4th.