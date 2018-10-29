SHOUMETSU TOSHI Anime Series Reveals New Key Visual

The official shoumetsutoshi-anime website has shared a new key visual for the upcoming series and two members joining the voice cast. The promotional image features two main characters having a battle with opposite colors symbolizing their antagonism. The two new voice actors are Yoshitsugu Matsuoka and Nobunaga Shimazaki as Tsubasa.

The only network listed to broadcast the series is TOKYO MX, the site states "others" will transmit it as well.

Shigeyuki Miya is directing the series, Satoshi Motoyama is in charge of sound, Tomoyuki Shitaya does the character design and Kenji Kawai produces the music.

No opening or ending theme has been revealed.

The main characters are:

Kana Hanazawa as Yuki and

Tomokazu Sugita as Takuya.

The release date is somewhere in 2019 and the series is expected to have 12 episodes.