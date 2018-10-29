SHOUMETSU TOSHI Anime Series Reveals New Key Visual
The official shoumetsutoshi-anime website has shared a new key visual for the upcoming series and two members joining the voice cast. The promotional image features two main characters having a battle with opposite colors symbolizing their antagonism. The two new voice actors are Yoshitsugu Matsuoka and Nobunaga Shimazaki as Tsubasa.
Studio Madhouse's upcoming action drama mystery anime series, Shoumetsu Toshi, has revealed a new key visual and new members joining the cast. Here is more information.
The only network listed to broadcast the series is TOKYO MX, the site states "others" will transmit it as well. Shigeyuki Miya is directing the series, Satoshi Motoyama is in charge of sound, Tomoyuki Shitaya does the character design and Kenji Kawai produces the music. No opening or ending theme has been revealed. The main characters are: Kana Hanazawa as Yuki and Tomokazu Sugita as Takuya. The release date is somewhere in 2019 and the series is expected to have 12 episodes.
One day, a city suddenly disappears. Takuya, a professional by-the-contract courier and lone wolf, meets Yuki, the only survivor from the city's extinction. The two rely on a message from Yuki's father, who was heard to be missing, and head toward the disappeared city, Lost.
However, unexpected obstacles strike before the pair, with the reality especially shocking for Yuki. Before them are the feelings of those left behind, a mysterious group manipulating in the shadows, and unveiling the hidden conspiracy. Takuya and Yuki, who both were initially strangers, would deepen their bond during the journey and unravel the mystery of the Lost city.
