SHOUT! FACTORY Acquires Distribution Rights For The HALO Movies and HALO LEGENDS ANTHOLOGY Anime Series
Shout! Factory made a big splash today when they announced that they've acquired the rights to the Microsoft’s highly popular Halo feature-length movies and anime anthology series. Shout! Factory will have exclusive rights to distrubute the Halo films and Halo Legends anime series in the U.S. and Canadian territories.
Shout! Factory and the Content Media Corporation have agreed on a multi-film deal to bring popular Halo franchise to home video. Hit the jump and check out the details!
Here is a complete list of the upcoming Halo releases by Shout! Factory:
-
HALO 4: FORWARD UNTO DAWN (directed by Stewart Hendler)
-
HALO: NIGHTFALL (directed by Sergio Mimica-Gezzan and executive produced by Ridley Scott and David Zucker)
-
HALO: THE FALL OF REACH (directed by Ian Kirby and produced by Sequence)
-
HALO LEGENDS
Jordan Fields, Vice Presiden of Acquisition had this to say about the acquisition stating, “We are incredibly excited about this new opportunity with Content Media and Microsoft Studios. The Halo brand is synonymous with high octane action entertainment, and we look forward to delivering these thrilling properties to home entertainment shelves.”
Jonathan Ford at Content Media added, “With its impressive effects, epic storylines and iconic characters, the Halo franchise is a stand-out performer globally, offering exceptional content to existing fans as well as attracting new generations to the Halo universe. We’re very pleased to continue this ongoing success by partnering with Shout! Factory in a deal that will ensure Halo’s potential is fully maximized across North America’s home entertainment market.”
