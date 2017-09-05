SHOUT! FACTORY Acquires Distribution Rights For The HALO Movies and HALO LEGENDS ANTHOLOGY Anime Series

Related Headlines

The MEGA MAN Cartoon By Denstu Entertainment Delayed Until 2018 Or Later. The Mega Man series is still going to happen, but not at least for another year. Hit the jump, check out all the details and let us know what you think!

The Classic Cartoon SPEED RACER Is Coming Soon From FUNimation! FUNimation announced that the classic Speed Racer is racing its way to Blu-Ray, Digtal and DVD Soon! Hit the jump and check out when you can pick it up!