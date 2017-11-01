Shout! Factory To Bring IN THIS CORNER OF THE WORLD To North America!

Shout! Factory and Animatsu Entertainment have teamed up and announced their plans to distribute the new animated feature, IN THIS CORNER OF THE WORLD, to North America

The multi-platform media company, Shout! Factory has entered into an exclusive film deal with London-based producer, liscensor and anime distributor, Animatsu Entertainment. Their plan to distribute the animimated feature, In This Corner Of The World, includes theatrical, video on-demand, digital, broadcast, and home entertainment releases in the U.S. and Canada slated for this summer.

The anime film is written/directed by Sunao Katabuchi (Black Lagoon, Mai Mai Miracle). MAPPA (Terror in Resonance, Punchline) works on anime production, while GENCO (Nodame Cantabile, Sword Art Online) produces the whole project.

The announcement describes the story:



The award-winning story of IN THIS CORNER OF THE WORLD follows a young lady named Suzu Urano, who in 1944 moves to the small town of Kure in Hiroshima to live with her husband’s family. Suzu’s life is thrown into chaos when her town is bombed during World War II. Her perseverance and courage underpin this heart-warming and inspirational tale of the everyday challenges faced by the Japanese in the midst of a violent, war-torn country. This beautiful yet poignant tale shows that even in the face of adversity and loss, people can come together and rebuild their lives.

“Shout! Factory is a fantastic partner for this film. We were incredibly impressed by their work on Long Way North, and have been fans of their commitment to content curation and serious film and television fans in North America for a long time,” said Jerome Mazandarani, COO of Animatsu Entertainment. “It’s been clear throughout our discussions with the team that we couldn’t find a more committed and passionate company to handle this beautifully delicate film.”

“This truly is a unique and exquisite film, one which only comes around once every few decades, and we are incredibly proud to be involved with it. Unique films deserve unique partners and Shout! Factory are an absolute perfect match given their passion, expertise and back catalogue of releases.” said Andrew Hewson, Head of Acquisitions & Marketing at Animatsu Entertainment. “It will be a genuine pleasure to work closely with them to bring this masterpiece to North American audiences!"



Check out the English subtitled trailer!



