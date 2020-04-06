SHOW BY ROCK!!: Anime Franchise Is Making The Jump To Manga

In 2013, the video game series Show By Rock!! was released. The game was developed by Geechs and worked with the company Sanrio and revolved around the rhythm game genre. Recently, the original game's service concluded, however, there was another game that were released, named Show By Rock!! Fes A Live, which features characters characters from their most recent anime. While the games were a massive success, the anime took the franchise to all new heights.

The original Show By Rock!! series was released in 2015 and was a huge hit; even getting a home video release. The spin-off series Show By Rock!! Short!! released in 2016 and featured a ton of shorts with the characters. That same year saw the release of Show By Rock!!#, which was the anime's second season. Between 2016 and 2019 there was a long hiatus between any new seasons, however, in 2019 the series returned with Show By Rock!! Mashumairesh!! The best part is every anime has streamed on the Funimation streaming service, with a new series titled Show By Rock!! Stars!! coming soon.

While the world of video games and anime have been explored, Show By Rock!! has never ventured into the realm of manga, that is until now! With writer Takemaru Yokoshima, Kadokawa's Young Ace magazine announced that a brand new manga series titled Show By Rock!! is set to be released this summer! While there is not much more news or artwork revealed, fans can at least mark their calendar and get ready for more musical shenanigans!





Excitedf or the new series? Planning on watching the new season of the series? Make sure to share your thoughts in the usual spot! Show By Rock!! is set to release on July 4th!