SING 'YESTERDAY' FOR ME: Releases First 9 Minutes Of Premiere Episode

Kei Toume's Sing 'Yesterday' For Me, originally published in the pages of Business Jump, in 1997. The series is a coming of age tale between three a group of friends, Rikou, who can't find work after college. Harou, a strange girl with a pet crow; and Rikou's friend Shinako. It had recently been announced that the series would be getting the anime treatment and now, thanks to the series' official Twitter, a special gift has been left for fans.



Creators of the series have decided to give fans the unique opportunity to have a sneak peek of the series, by streaming the first nine minutes of the first episode. The preview then ends with a brief snippet of the series ending theme, "A Bird in a Cage", by the band younness.







Sing 'Yesterday' For Me is set to premiere, in Japan, on April 4th; with 12 episodes airing and an extra six episodes that will be available through streaming on AbemaTV.