SLEEPY PRINCESS IN THE DEMON CASTLE: New Opening And Ending Theme Videos Have Started Streaming

Some new videos for the hit anime Sleepy Princess in the Demon Castle has released brand new opening and ending theme videos! Hit the jump to check them out!

Sometimes a person wants to sleep, and sometimes that is the one thing that the person can't achieve. That is the basic idea of Sleepy Princess in the Demon Castle, at least. The hit anime has recently released and has been getting largely positive feedback from its viewers.

Centering around a young princess, the series follows a young girl who has been kidnapped by a demon king. As the kingdom tries to rescue her, her biggest problem is that she can't seem to get a decent rest while being held captive.

The fantasy comedy series has been beloved by its viewers since its release. The studio behind the series has decided to release two new videos of the series's ending and opening themes. Playing up the anime's zaniness and vibrancy, the videos are just as entertaining on their own as they are bookended before and after an episode.

Is Sleepy Princess in the Demon Castle a series you plan on catching up on?

Opening Theme:







Ending Theme:







Sleepy Princess in the Demon Castle is airing now in Japan.