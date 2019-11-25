SORCEROUS STABBER ORPHEN: Trailer Revealed For The Brand New Anime

Sorcerous Stabber Orphen is getting the anime treatment and a brand new trailer to the upcoming series has been released. Hit the jump to check it out!

For almost 3 decades, Sorcerous Stabber Orphen, has been entertaining fans with its fantasy elements and character driven action. The wonder as to where the anime has been has lasted almost as long, until now. Now the anime to the series is upon fans and it brings with it a brand new teaser trailer! Make sure to check it out below!







Excited for the new series? Sorcerous Stabber Orphen will be making its way to airwaves, in Japan, in the beginning of next year! Make sure to share your thoughts in the series and tune in, if you can, just in time for the series' 25th anniversary!

