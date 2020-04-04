SWORD ART ONLINE: ALICIZATION - WAR OF UNDERWORLD English Subtitled Trailer Released

A new, English subbed trailer has been released for the second half of Sword Art Online: Alicization - War of Underworld. Make sure to hit the jump for all the information!

Aniplex of America is making sure that everyone will be able to experience what has been called the "Final Season" of Sword Art Online: Alicization - War of Underworld . As of now the series is approaching the release of the series second half (second cour). Since the anime premiered late 2018, the series has been building momentum to this final section of the series.

Before the concluding half of the series airs, a TV special will air that celebrates the ten year anniversary of the publication of the series. The series also began airing the dubbed version on Toonami this past January. As of now, it looks like the series will not only be airing in Japan, but will also be showing on a slew of streaming services including, Hulu, Funimation, Crunchyroll and HIDIVE.

Recently, a new English subtitled version of a trailer was released. The trailer shows a ton of awesome footage and gives an idea of what to expect from the plot. Make sure to check it out below!





Excited for the conclusion of the series? Sad to see it end? Make sure to share your thoughts in the usual spot! Sword Art Online: Alicization - War of Underworld is set to premiere in Japan and streaming on April 25th!