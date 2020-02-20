SWORD ART ONLINE: ALICIZATION - WAR OF UNDERWORLD New English Subbed Trailer Released

A new English subtitled trailer to Sword Art Online: Alicization - War of Underworld, has begun streaming. Hit the jump to check it out!

It looks like the second half of Sword Art Online: Alicization is coming to screens and thanks to Aniplex of America, a brand new English subtitled trailer has begun streaming the awesome footage for fans.



The new trailer shows off what is to come in the second half of the series, titled Sword Art Online: Alicization - War of Underworld. This season is being touted as the series' "Last Season" and is set to premier this spring. Make sure to check out the new trailer below!







Excited for the new season? Make sure to share your thoughts in the comments! Sword Art Online: Alicization - War of Underworld is set to premier, in Japan, this April!

