TAISO SAMURAI: A Brand New Promo Has Begun Streaming The Gymnastics Anime

Ahead of the release of the upcoming gymnastics anime Taiso Samurai , MAPPA has released a brand new trailer! Hit the jump to check out the the brand new footage!

Studio MAPPA is a Japanese animation studio that is known for creating such iconic series like Yuri!!! On Ice and Zombie Land Saga. With such crisp visuals and animations, its no surprise how many more projects the studio is apart of, and now, another sports original is on its way!

Taiso Samurai is the latest series to be created by the series and tells the story of a talented gymnast who finds that he is unable to continue competing. Unable to accept this, the man has an experience that changes his life. Due to the series being an original story, there is no information on the series aside from the synopsis given.

Recently, the series' official Twitter went live and has given fans an impressive first look with a promo video! The minute-long promo features a ton of gymnastics and gives an idea of the intensity the show contains.

With the series coming in October, expect a lot more promotional material to come! Make sure to check out the new promo, and don't forget to share your thoughts in the usual spot!

The story is set in the year 2002 in the once powerful Japanese men's gymnastics team. Shōtarō Aragaki, the former Japanese team member who devoted his life to gymnastics, is no longer able to compete to his expectations. Despite still training strenuously day after day, he is advised to retire by his coach Amakusa. However, a certain encounter alters Aragaki's fate.



Taiso Samurai releases on Japan on October 10th!