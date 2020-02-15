TAMAYOMI: A New Promo Has Been Released And Is A Home Run

Upcoming baseball anime, Tamayomi, has released an awesome new promo teaser. Hit the jump to check out the awesome new footage of the new series!

Mountain Pukuichi's Tamayomi tells the story about a young girl, Yomi, and her childhood friend as they fulfill their dream of being baseball stars with their team of high baseball players. The series had began in 2016 and has, as of now, reached a total of six compiled volumes. The series follows the trend of multitude of sports based manga that become anime.



Recently, a new TV promo was released for the series that shows off new footage for the anime. Make sure to check it out below!







Excited for the new series? We would love to hear your thoughts in the comments! Tamayomi will release, in Japan, in April!

