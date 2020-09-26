THAT TIME I GOT REINCARNATED AS A SLIME Anime Season 2 Set to Begin January 5th

After delays due to COVID-19, the hit Iskai anime THAT TIME I GOT REINCARNATED AS A SLIME will return on January 5th 2021. Crunchyroll and Funimation are set to simulcast the series.

Fans of the That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime anime have been waiting for the new date for the series return, and now a set broadcast date has been set. Both Crunchyroll and Funimation announced that the first part of the second season will premiere on January 5th, 2021, on their respective sites. Funimation also revealed an English dub but no set date.

The second season of the beloved isekai show was initially set to release for October 2020 and April 2021, but due to the coronavirus, pandemic production was delayed. The second part of the upcoming season will now release in July 2021.

The spin-off anime series The Slime Diaries: That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime was also delayed due to Covid-19, but now has a premiere date of April 2021. The Slime Diaries is a gag comedy series that shifts the focus of the main plot to look into the daily lives of Rimuru and the Jura Tempest Federation. Funimation has not announced an English dub for this series.