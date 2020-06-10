THAT'S JUST A BOTTLENECK: A New Promo For The Slice Of Life Anime Has Begun Streaming

The new, slightly dark, slice of life anime That's Just a Bottleneck has released a brand new promo video. Hit the jump to check out the brand new footage of the animated series!

The life of retail can be one of the most tedious and monotonous types of jobs a person can have. That being said, when it comes to life in a convenience store, things can get even more monotonous and even a bit strange.

That's Just a Bottleneck is a new series that follows the life of a mysterious protagonist who always has a cat on his face as he goes through the life and times of convenience store work; however, things can tend to be more strange than anticipated. The series was created by the director that worked on The Machine Girl anime.

A new promo was recently released for the upcoming series that gives a good look at some of the characters in the show. While the video is short, it gives a fantastic look at what it is like working in a store like that and the types of people that come in and out of it.

There is still a lot to know ahead of its October release, but for now, it looks like this new series is going to have all the flair of Clerks with a mix of strangeness that only Japan can offer! We would love to hear your thoughts on the new series in the comments, and don't forget to check out the new trailer!





The original anime has a theme of "communication," and will center on the employees of a convenience store that you would find anywhere, including the "protagonist with many mysteries" Mutō.



That's Just a Bottleneck is releasing in Japan on October 12th!