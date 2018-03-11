The ANIMAX On PlayStation App Terminates Its Service
The official ANIMAX on PlayStation service will be terminated on January 8, 2019. The company gives details on how users will finalize their subscription, click this link to check the service expiration date. The company apologizes to users and states it is extremely grateful.
The Japanese anime satellite television network, ANIMAX, has announced its termination with PlayStation. The program released a statement explaining more. Here are the details.
ANIMAX is a Japanese satellite network that broadcasts anime. Simply put, it is a program that lets PlayStation users watch anime in the biggest 24-hour network specialized in this media format. The reason it is only available for PS users is that ANIMAX is a subsidiary of Sony Pictures Entertainment (owners of PlayStation) and AK Holdings.
Saint Seiya: Saintia Shou will premiere in the app on December 10. No staff is listed as of right now and there is no information regarding opening or ending themes. However, here are the main voice actors: Inori Minase as Saori Kido, Aina Suzuki as Shouko Equuleus and Megumi Nakajima as Mii Dolphin.
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]