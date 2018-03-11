The ANIMAX On PlayStation App Terminates Its Service

The Japanese anime satellite television network, ANIMAX, has announced its termination with PlayStation. The program released a statement explaining more. Here are the details.

The official ANIMAX on PlayStation service will be terminated on January 8, 2019. The company gives details on how users will finalize their subscription, to check the service expiration date. The company apologizes to users and states it is extremely grateful.

ANIMAX is a Japanese satellite network that broadcasts anime. Simply put, it is a program that lets PlayStation users watch anime in the biggest 24-hour network specialized in this media format. The reason it is only available for PS users is that ANIMAX is a subsidiary of Sony Pictures Entertainment (owners of PlayStation) and AK Holdings.