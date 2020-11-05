THE DEVIL IS A PART-TIMER!: The Final Volume Of The Light Novel Series Has Been Delayed

Hit light novel series, The Devil Is A Part-Timer! has announced that its light novel series has delayed its final volume, due to COVID-19. Hit the jump for more info!

2011 saw the release of Satoshi Wagahara and artist 029's light novel series, The Devil is a Part-Timer! tells the story of a devil king and his general who, after an intense battle, escape to a modern day Tokyo. After deciding to law low in this world, the Devil decides to make money by working at a fast food joint to make money.

The series has been a massive success among fans, spawning a manga series by Akio Hiiragi that released in Kadokawa's Monthly Comic Dengeki Daioh and an anime that premiered in 2013. The original series has also spawned a couple of spin-off manga series. The most recent spin-off, Hataraku Maou-sama! no Meshi! launched on the comicwalker website last August.

After almost ten years of success, the light novel series announced that the 21st volume of the series would, in fact, be its last and was originally set to release on July 10th. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the release has been postponed for a little bit later in the summer.





Sad to have to wait a little bit longer for the conclusion? Plan on using the extra time to catch up on the rest of the series? We would love to hear your thoughts in the usual spot! The Devil is a Part-Timer! will release its final volume on August 7th!