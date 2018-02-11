The Final SPACE BATTLESHIP YAMATO 2202 Anime Film Has Shared Its Release Date

Studio Xebec's upcoming action military sci-fi anime film, Star Blazers: Space Battleship Yamato 2202 , has shared the release date of the final movie in the franchise. Here is more.

The official Star Blazers: Space Battleship Yamato 2202 website has shared the release date of the final film in the franchise. The seventh film will premiere on March 1st, 2019 and has the subtitle Shinsei-hen or Nova Chapter. A limited-edition Blu-ray will be given to attendess. The DVD and Blu-ray package will be available on April 26.

The series of films is the directed by Nobuyoshi Habara, Makoto Hoshino is the episode director, Harutoshi Fukui writes the script and is under series composition and Kouichi Yamadera has theme song performances. The main characters are: Susumu Kodai (played by Daisuke Ono) and Yuki Mori (played by Houko Kuwashima).