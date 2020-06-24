THE GOD OF HIGH SCHOOL: Crunchyroll Announces New Digital Event Ahead Of Anime Premiere

As the premiere of The God Of High School draws near, Crunchyroll has announced a brand new digital event to celebrate the series! Hit the jump to check out what is in store for fans!

The new Crunchyroll original, The God of High School, brings to life Yongje Park's manhwa series in a whole new way! Originally released on the Korean comic site, WEBTOONS, the series tells the story of high schoolers with unique martial arts skills, who compete in a tournament that allows the winner to have their wishes granted. The students are also able to use the power of gods to their advantage; however, this tournament proves to be more dangerous than anticipated.

The series was a massive success in Korea and has continued to release, inspiring generations of fans. As part of a new initiative that Crunchyroll has started, some of the most unique and iconic manhwa stories are coming to the service as original anime! Kickstarted with the hugely popular Tower of God anime, This new initiative has promised to be a massive success for fans of anime and supporters of the comics.

As the summer release of The God of High School draws nearer, Crunchyroll has announced that they will be holding a digital event! The event will be on Friday, June 26th, and will feature the world premiere of the first five minutes of the anime! Other goodies that will be included can be seen below!

A discussion with the music team behind “The God of High School” moderated by Crunchyroll’s Tim Lyu featuring Arisa Okehazama (composer) and Yoshiki Kobayashi (music producer).

Special guest appearances from Tatsumaru Tachibana (Jin Mori), Kentaro Kumagai (Han Daewi), Ayaka Ohashi (Yoo Mira), along with opening and ending musical artists KSUKE and CIX.

A trailer for “The God of High School” behind the scenes documentary.

Fans will be able to view this event on the Crunchyroll Collection Youtube Channel and should make sure to tune in at 4 pm PT! The new digital event promises to give a closer look at what is sure to be another great Crunchyroll original. Make sure to share your thoughts in the usual spot, and don't forget to catch the premiere of The God of High School on July 6th, on Crunchyroll!

Jin Mori has proclaimed himself the strongest high schooler.



His life changes when he's invited to participate in "God of High School," a tournament to determine the strongest high schooler of all.



He's told that if he wins, any wish he makes will be granted...



All the participants are powerful contenders who fight their hardest for their own wishes. What awaits them at the end of the tournament?



A chaotic battle between unbelievably strong high school students is about to begin!

The God of High School Digital Event is coming on June 26th at 4 pm PT, on the Crunchyroll Collection Youtube Channel!