THE GOD OF HIGH SCHOOL: New Trailer And Character Details Revealed

A recent trailer has been revealed for the upcoming anime, The God of High School, on Crunchyroll. Hit the jump to check out the new footage and character bios!

Recently, Crunchyroll has revealed a slate of upcoming anime originals that are mage uniwue by being based on Korean manhwa that was published by WEBTOON. A couple of the shows include the recently released, Tower of God anime, which has been a major hit upon release; even announcing an English dub that is on its way. Another series is Yongje Park's The God of High School. The series tells the story of a trio of high school aged kids who compete in a battle in which they can borrow the power of literal gods; in an effort to win. The winners will be able to have any wish they desire, granted; but on the way will uncover a mystery that could change everything.

With a summer release coming, for the anime, the studio MAPPA, has been hard at work on bringing the series to life and has had no issues in keeping the fans in the know; as more progress is made. Recently, new information from Crunchyroll, has been released which gives background on the three main characters and their fighting styles. The bios can be seen below!

Jin Mori – A sixteen-year-old whose renewal taekwondo, which he learned from his grandfather, makes him undefeatable. Nothing is more important to him than being the best fighter of all, and his current record out of 299 fights is 297 wins and 2 draws. He decides to participate in the God of High School tournament, an interdisciplinary martial arts competition, after suffering the first loss of his life against Judge R, one of the tournament’s judges.

Han Daewi – One of the “Mad Cows,” a duo that once controlled the entire Gangnam area. He’s been working part-time jobs to pay the medical bills for his partner in the duo Woo Seung-Tae, who fell ill with an incurable disease, but the part-time work available to high schoolers is barely enough to cover the daily medical bills and won’t cover a cure. He joins GOH after being told that he can save his friend if he wins.

Yoo Mira – The 25th Master of the Moon Light Sword Style. She pretends to be a fragile high schooler, but she has been training since she was a child and has become a skilled sword player. She prefers guys who are tough and strong, because she’s been told that she needs to marry a man strong enough to help her resurrect her family’s sword style. For that reason, she’s participating in GOH.

With the trio and their personalities established, Crunchyroll also released a brand new trailer for the series that gives viewers the chance to see the main character's fighting styles in action. Fans are also able to see a slew of new footage and combat; giving an idea of what to expect in terms of action. Make sure to check it out below!





Excited for the new show? Planning on reading the series to learn more? Make sure to share your thoughts in the usual spot! The God of High School is set to release on Crunchyroll this July!